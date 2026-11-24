Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has facilitated the employment of 32 constituents into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

The beneficiaries are drawn from the seven local government areas in the senatorial district — Lokoja, Kogi, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Mopamuro, Yagba East and Yagba West.

The latest appointments form part of an employment initiative reportedly pursued by the senator since he assumed office in June 2023, with further employment letters expected to be released in the coming days.

Sources close to the senator said the beneficiaries cut across different federal agencies and paramilitary organisations, describing the employment initiative as part of efforts to provide opportunities for youths in the district.

An aide to the senator said the latest batch would not be the last, adding that additional appointments were being processed.

“This is not the first, and it will not be the last. More letters are in the pipeline,” the aide said.

The development has reportedly elicited reactions from beneficiaries and their families, particularly amid concerns over unemployment among graduates and young people in the state.

Apart from employment, Karimi has also been involved in education, infrastructure, water supply and security-related projects in the senatorial district.

He reportedly attracted funding for the remodelling of Government Science Secondary School, Koton-Karfe, and converted the library at Titcombe College, Egbe, into a solar-powered 288-seater Computer-Based Test Centre.

The senator has also operated a bursary scheme for students from the district. According to figures contained in the report, the scheme has disbursed more than N700 million since 2024, benefiting thousands of students.

In road infrastructure, Karimi has been linked to efforts to revive the Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin road, while he also supported the reconstruction of the Pakuta Bridge.

The senator has further facilitated the provision and rehabilitation of water schemes across the district, with more than 150 motorised and solar-powered boreholes reportedly provided and about 60 abandoned schemes rehabilitated.

In the security sector, he facilitated the establishment of a Forward Operating Base in Egbe and supported the construction of a police post in Ejuku.

His empowerment initiatives have also included support for traders and women’s cooperatives, as well as the provision of transformers and solar streetlights to communities.

At the National Assembly, where he chairs the Senate Committee on Senate Services, Karimi has sponsored several bills and moved motions on issues affecting his constituents and the country.

The latest 32 federal appointments have therefore added employment to the list of interventions attributed to the senator, with further beneficiaries expected as additional letters are released.