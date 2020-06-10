Kogi West: Dino loses as Tribunal affirms Smart Adeyemi’s election

The Kogi State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Kashim Kaigama has affirmed the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, the Tribunal held that Senator Smart Adeyemi is the authentic winner of the November 16, 2019 Kogi West Senatorial rerun election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

Dino Melaye, a former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, who claimed he was the authentic winner of the election prayed the court to be declared the winner having scored the highest number of valid votes.

He had told the Tribunal that the November 16 senatorial return election was marred by violence, over-voting, manipulation of figures and other irregularities and called for total cancellation of the affected areas and thereby declared the winner of the election.

But, the Tribunal held that Melaye failed to prove the allegations in his petition and upheld Sent Adeyemi’s election.

