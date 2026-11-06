Kogi West: APC chieftain urges Karimi to accept Court verdict, back Sam Aro

A prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Lokoja, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, has urged Senator Sunday Karimi to accept the Federal High Court judgment affirming Hon. Sunday Bamidele Aro as the authentic winner of the party’s Kogi West senatorial primary.

Ibrahim, a former supporter of Karimi, said the court’s decision should be respected in the interest of party unity, adding that the interest of the APC should take precedence over individual ambitions.

The judgment followed a legal dispute arising from Karimi’s move to transfer the case from the Federal High Court in Lokoja to its Abuja division.

“I am one of his supporters, but it’s obvious the party’s interest is supreme to that of any individual. My loyalty henceforth is with Sam Aro, the next senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ibrahim stated.

The APC chieftain also distanced himself from ongoing political discussions with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi West, dismissing suggestions that the ruling party could not win the district without Karimi’s support.

He urged the senator to support Aro and other APC candidates across the country, from the presidential race to the state assembly elections.

Ibrahim also called on Karimi’s supporters to rally behind the court-recognised candidate, describing Aro as a credible politician who had been tested and found worthy of the responsibility.

While congratulating Aro on the development, he urged him to commence preparations for the election, assuring him that party supporters were ready to work with him to secure victory.