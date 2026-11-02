Kogi vigilantes arrest two over alleged vandalism of PHCN armoured cable

Operatives of the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KSVS), attached to Sector D Command, have arrested two suspects over the alleged vandalism of an armoured cable belonging to the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The suspects, identified as Jonah Bako, 30, and Abdullahi Yunusa, 45, were arrested on October 30 at about 9 p.m. following sustained credible intelligence.

According to a statement by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Idris S. Idris, Bako was allegedly caught vandalising the electricity cable before his arrest.

During interrogation, the first suspect reportedly confessed to the crime and identified Yunusa, a scrap dealer, as his regular buyer. The alleged receiver was subsequently arrested.

The Comptroller-General of KSVS, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Anataku, commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism, urging them to sustain the momentum in the fight against criminal activities across the state.

Anataku also expressed appreciation to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his continued support and encouragement to the service.

He called on residents to support security agencies with credible and actionable intelligence, stressing that security is a collective responsibility.

The Comptroller-General assured members of the public that all information supplied, as well as the identities of informants, would be treated with strict confidentiality.