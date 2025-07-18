Kogi varsity breaks silence on death of lecturer

Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) has broken its silence on the death of lecturer Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, who died under controversial circumstances in a hotel room with a 200-level student, Gloria Samuel.

The university, in a statement exclusively obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the lecturer and urged the public to refrain from speculations until the facts are fully established.

“Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, expresses deep sorrow over the unfortunate passing of Mr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, a lecturer in the Department of Social Science Education.

“His sudden demise, in the company of Miss Glory Ojochegbe Samuel (24GE1034) of the same Department, is a tragic and disturbing occurrence that has understandably generated public concern and interest.

“The University wishes to state that the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle is currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.

“We, therefore, kindly urge the public and the media to refrain from speculations or drawing premature conclusions until the facts are fully established.

“We are also aware of some unverified reports linking the names of other students, including Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat of the Department of Educational Administration and Planning, to the incident.

“The University firmly dissociates Miss Bello Yahaya Lubabat and other students from the matter and cautions against the spread of unfounded associations that may harm the reputations of innocent persons.

“Prince Abubakar Audu University remains committed to upholding the values of truth, fairness, and justice, and we respectfully appeal for restraint and responsible reportage as investigations continue,” the statement read.