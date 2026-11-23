Security operatives of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi, have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of breaking into the institution’s Computer Laboratory and removing electrical wires connected to computers.

The suspect, identified as Okpachi Adamu from Abejukolo in Omala Local Government Area of the state, was reportedly found hiding inside the ceiling of the Computer Laboratory, Faculty of Natural Sciences, at about 10:30 am on Sunday.

University authorities said Adamu, who is not a student of the institution and reportedly resides behind Iji Primary School, Anyigba, was apprehended by security personnel while allegedly removing electrical wires from the laboratory.

A cutlass was also recovered from him, while the electrical wires allegedly removed from the laboratory were retrieved by the security operatives.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of concerns over reported cases of vandalism and theft of armoured cables and other electrical installations within the university.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is being interrogated as investigations continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether he may be linked to other cases of vandalism on the campus.

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Salisu Ogbo Usman, commended the security personnel for their vigilance and prompt intervention.

The Vice-Chancellor also acknowledged the efforts of the university’s security management, led by the Director of Security, retired CSP Israel Sanni Ayegba, in strengthening security measures across the institution.

Prof. Usman said the university management remained committed to protecting lives and property on campus, warning that anyone found engaging in vandalism, theft or other criminal activities would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He further stressed the need for intelligence-led policing, proactive surveillance and improved coordination among security personnel to prevent security breaches and protect facilities critical to teaching, learning and research.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated management’s determination to safeguard university infrastructure and other public assets against criminal activities.