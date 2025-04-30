Kogi vaccinates over one million children against Polio

• as stakeholders advocate for more sensitisation

Kogi has vaccinated over one million children between ages 0-59 months against polio, with stakeholders advocating for more sensitisation to achieve greater success in immunisation programmes.

The vaccination exercise was part of the World Immunisation Week celebrations, which aim to promote vaccination against infectious diseases.

The Kogi State Immunization Officer, Mrs. Apeh Ajuma, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying over 1.086 million children were vaccinated out of the targeted 1.4 million.

She attributed the success to effective social mobilisation activities, including engaging stakeholders and traditional rulers.

Some vaccinators and caregivers praised the exercise, noting that compliance was better than in previous years.

However, they emphasised the need for more awareness to achieve greater success.

A caregiver, Mrs. Modupe Olaitan, described immunisation as protective and essential for children’s health, while a mother, Mrs Mary Abuh, said immunization helps children grow without fear of killer diseases.

The exercise involved vaccinators visiting parks, places of worship, schools, and homes to administer vaccines.

The state government, with support from partners like UNICEF, aims to continue protecting children from infectious diseases through immunisation.