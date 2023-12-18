Barely two months after the death of the late Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Dr. Ado Ibrahim, who died on the 29th October, a female Professor, Angela Oregwu Okatahi, has joined the race for the Ohinoyi stool of Ebira land.

Recall that the Kogi State Government last week set up a committee through the office of the honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs, Barr. Salami Ozigi, to commence the succession process to the stool of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Professor Angela is a Professor of Educational Psychology, presently lectured at University of Abuja.

Also in contention are former Clark of the National Assembly, Alhaji Muhammed Ataba Omolori, and former deputy governor of Kogi State, Chief Philip Salawu and host of others are gunning for the stool.

However, our correspondent reliably gathered that the Ohi of Okengwe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, is also among a long list of those gunning for the exalted position in Ebira land.

The Ohi of Okengwe, who is the Vice Chairman of Ebira Area Traditional Council has vacated the position and then applied for the Ohinoyi’s Stool while the Ohi of Eganyi, Alhaji Musa Achuja is now the Vice Chairman Ebira Area Traditional Council.

