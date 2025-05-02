Kogi under siege: Killer herders, kidnappers on rampage

YEKINI JIMOH writes about how the spate of terror attacks have spread from the core north to communities in especially Kogi West and Kogi East Senatorial districts in recent time, costing thousands of people their lives and sustenance.

For quite some time now Kogi State, particularly Kogi West and Kogi East Senatorial districts, have been facing security problems following the invasion of killer herders and kidnappers who are on rampage in the state.

The insecurity situation is in contrast to what it was during the tenure of former governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. The then administration was able to curtail the situation by bringing the criminals to their knees.

However, today, in those districts, people can no longer go to bed with both eyes closed. Farmers can no longer go to farm while travellers within the state and those passing through are always full of prayers.

The affected communities include Kupa, Tajimi, Ogbaibon in Lokoja Local Government Area (LGA), and Suku, Kiri, Abihi, Ike and Akutupa in Bunu district of Kabba-Bunu LGA. Others are Bagana and Bagaji villages in Omala LGA and in some other communities in Dekina LGA.

According to sources, no fewer than 2,000 herders camp in the forests, even as more and more Fulani herders are daily trooping into the forests. Several persons have been killed or maimed of late, while women and under-aged girls were raped.

On March 26, in Okete, Dekina local government area, two women, who were working on them farm, were raped, killed and set ablaze.

A community leader, Akowe Akofe, said, “We thought we would pick them up alive when the news came to the community that Wednesday. But we got to the farm and found their corpses ripped with bullets and with burns all over their bodies.

“We are yet to establish their offences for which they were to deserve this kind of mistreatment from the herders on their own farm.”

Also the son of the traditional ruler of Aiyegunle Igun in Kabba Bunu LGA, identified as Ojo, was kidnapped along Kabba- Obajana Road. His abductors demanded N35 million as ransom before he was released.

The son of the traditional ruler of Oyoo-Iwaa, the community hosting the Obajana Cement Plant, was not that lucky as he was killed by his abductors. Two members of the vigilantee group, who attempted to rescue him were also killed.

A woman community leader, Ruth Williams, was also abducted on that occasion.

Irked by the sad episodes, youths took to the streets of Obajana, blocking entries and exits to the community.

One Daramola, who participated in the protest, said his cousin was kidnapped last month in Oyo-Iwaa: “These kidnappers are in groups, wearing security uniforms. Herdsmen are occupying our farmlands and building ‘rugas’, while the state government is doing nothing about it.”

In Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu LGA, six people were kidnapped along with a timber contractor. Eyewitnesses said the suspects were armed with sophisticated weapons: “They targeted the only mobile phone charging shop in the town and carted away more than 50 phones.”

National President, Aiyetoro-Kiri Development Association, Tolufashe Olusegun, described the abduction in the town as one too many in recent times. He lamented that the people of Bunu could no longer access their farmlands following frequent attacks by armed groups.

The same fear exists in Odo-Ape, also in Kabba Bunu LGA. The community was recently unsettled by the abduction of their councillor and eight others. The victims were abducted from their respective homes in the middle of the night.

The traditional ruler of the community, Michael Meseko, admitted that the community has been enveloped with fear after that kidnapping episode.

Not even the chairman, Kabba-Bunu LGA, Dare Michael Zacheaus, was spared by these marauders. He was abducted along Okene-Kabba Road. He narrowly escaped from his abductors when he reportedly fell in the forest. His three aides were not that lucky. Millions of naira were paid for their freedom.

These incidents have been cause for worry and protests in the state. One of such protests was staged by some aggrieved women from Oke-Ere in the Yagba West LGA, recently. They protested the killings of three persons by herdsmen and the “endless reign of terror” in their community.

The women, many of whom were elderly, marched through the town half-naked, holding sticks and leaves as they wailed over the constant attacks, kidnappings and killings around them. They urged government and the security agencies to step in and end the violent surge.

Okun Development Association (ODA), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Okun-Yoruba people of Kogi State, expressed concern over the level of insecurity across Okun land. At the “Stakeholders Security Summit” in Kabba, headquarters of Kogi-West Senatorial District, presided over by ODA President-General, Akenson Rotimi, they expressed grave concern over the upsurge in the cases of kidnapping and banditry and charged the authorities to do more to arrest the situation.

Olujumu of Ijumu and Chairman, Ijumu Traditional Council, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, submitted that the persistent attacks by some non-indigenous criminal elements were evidently driven by an agenda to grab the land of the Okun people and possibly subjugate the people. “This must be jointly resisted,” he said.

Major John Ojo (retd) said to curb kidnappings, state government must “intensely be committed” to community policing, reorganise the vigilance/hunter groups with good welfare package and good monthly remuneration and ensure proper documentation of all strangers coming to the state.

He urged government to be bold enough to stop haulage trucks from indiscriminately moving people from the core North and neighbouring countries into Kogi State and the southern part of the country on a daily basis.

On his part, the candidate, Action Alliance (AA) in Kogi State Governorship Election in 2023, Olayinka Braimoh, said that bandits have taken over Bunu land as they now write warning letters to the community of an impending attack.

Braimoh, while reacting to current situation, opined that with the current level of insecurity in Bunu, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, “It was clear that the area has been neglected, abandoned, rejected and forsaken such that we are now frustrated.”

His words: “It is no longer news that unknown gunmen struck the Osomule community this morning, abducting six locals.

“Simultaneously, civil unrest erupted in Odo-ape due to a supposed letter from bandits warning the community of an impending attack.

“This is becoming increasingly concerning because it is the same situation in Suku-kiri, Osomule-kiri, Ofere-Kiri and several other communities in Bunu land. Why is Bunu land targeted? It is widely known that for a long period of time, our people have been unable to farm for their sustenance, and to exacerbate the situation, it has deteriorated to the point where they can no longer sleep peacefully as the criminals now knock on doors to abduct individuals for ransom, while those who cannot pay face brutal execution. What have we done to deserve this?

“The harsh reality must be acknowledged: the government›s security measures in Bunu land are severely lacking. Available data shows that Bunu with 40 towns and villages with land area that is bigger than several local governments in the state does not have a single police station, which is why these audacious kidnappers operate without any opposition. How can we justify such a lack of response from the government?

“Constitutionally, one of the fundamental responsibilities of any government is to ensure the security of lives and property, achievable only through the presence of government security forces. Sadly, this is not the reality in Bunu land. We have been left to tackle these challenges on our own. This is truly regrettable.

“Is it not an open secret that we have been neglected, rejected, abandoned and forsaken such that we have become frustrated? Are we going to stand idly by and watch helplessly?

“Finding the right answers to these questions will significantly aid us in overcoming our current predicament. As we call on the federal government to come to our aid since the state government seems helpless.”

The Kogi State government on the other hand has said that it was doing everything possible to curtail the present insecurity situation in the state.

According to a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, the recent, rigorous security operations carried out by a combined team of security agencies took place in identified security flashpoints within Mopamuro, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu and Lokoja Local Government Areas, were part of a sustained and strategic onslaught against criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the state.

According to him, “During the operation, security forces engaged bandits and other criminal elements in a fierce exchange of gunfire, resulting in significant disruption of the activities of these criminal networks. We commend the gallantry, professionalism and sacrifice of our security personnel, whose bravery led to the successful neutralisation of several threats within the area.

“The camps of the bandits suffered heavy casualties, however, we are deeply saddened to report that in the course of this operation, we lost two courageous operatives who paid the ultimate price in defence of our people and our state. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of these fallen heroes. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and their memories will remain a source of inspiration in our collective fight against insecurity.

“We also commend the resilience of other operatives who sustained injuries in the line of duty. The State Government is working closely with the security authorities to ensure that all necessary medical care is provided promptly and comprehensively.

“The Kogi State Government assures citizens that normalcy has been restored in the affected areas, and further operations are ongoing to ensure a total purge of criminal elements. We urge our people to remain calm and not to panic. The rules of engagement are strictly in place to protect innocent and unarmed civilians, and our security agencies remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“The Chief Servant of the State, His Excellency, Ahmed Usman Ododo wishes to reaffirm his iron-cast commitment to the safety and security of every resident of Kogi State. He has reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for criminality and his resolve to partner continuously with federal security agencies and the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure Kogi remains one of the safest states in the country.

“We call on all community leaders, stakeholders, and residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible intelligence that can further support ongoing efforts to rid our communities of criminal elements.

“As a government and a people, we express our profound appreciation to our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Tinubu, for his special commitment to keeping Kogi and Nigeria safe. We also wish to thank all the security agencies, both conventional and local, as well as the Office of the National Security Adviser, for the sustained efforts at sustaining peace and security in the Confluence State.

“At a time that the global investing community is indicating interest in Kogi State, the Ododo Administration will spare no resource to win the war against criminality. Despite appreciable success in the war against criminality in the state, we will not rest on our oars until every resident is safe. The fight against insecurity is one we will win with your support and cooperation.”