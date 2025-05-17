Kogi traditionalists to clamp down on members aiding yahoo boys, criminals

Kogi State Chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) is to clamp down on members aiding yahoo boys and other criminals operating across the state.

Chairman of the Association in Kogi state, His Royal Highness, Chief Ibrahim Amodu, made the pledge while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja over the weekend.

He stated that such commitment from NANTMP was imperative as criminals now use some members of the Association to commit crimes, citing the Yahoo Yahoo and Yahoo plus boys.

The NANTMP Chairman noted that the new code of practice of the Association prohibits practitioners from aiding and abetting in such criminal acts as it is capable of destroying the corporate image of the body.

Chief Ibrahim Amodu commended the State Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Gajere Dantawaye; the Director, state Security Service, Commandant, Civil Defense Corps, and other security agents for being alive to their responsibilities.

He noted that the continued synergy with all security agencies would guarantee total liberation from criminal tendencies, maintaining that traditional medicine should be used for good intentions and not for evil.

Chief Amodu reiterated the determination of his administration to turn around the fortunes of NANTMP in Kogi State and appealed for the support of members.

He advised members on the need to abide by the code of practice, Chief Ibrahim Amodu warned that any member found wanting would be made to face the full weight of the law by facing prosecution accordingly.

“Let me stress at this point once again that all practitioners are expected to abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as that of NANTMP, with particular reference to Article 46 of the NANTMP Constitution.

“My leadership will put up a task force to check the conduct of traditional medicine practitioners, just as some are alleged to be working with Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, etc, anyone found in such act will find himself to blame”, Chief Ibrahim Amodu emphasized.

He extended his appreciation to the Chief servant of Kogi State, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and his Deputy, Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu as well as the Police Commissioner for doing the state proud through purposeful leadership qualities.

Chief Ibrahim Amodu who is also the Onu Igala, Otto-Awori Lagos, assured that his leadership would be exemplary in all ramifications and wished members well in all their endeavors.