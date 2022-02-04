Kogi to build first holiday village in Africa in Lokoja

The nine-man Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism inaugurated by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to develop the first-ever Holiday Village in Africa to be cited in Lokoja has presented an eight-point agenda on how to actualise their mandate.

Speaking at a recent meeting, the Chairman of the Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee, Chief Olusegun Runsewe, stated that the committee had set the ball rolling by walking the talk of their mandate to develop the first-ever Holiday Village in Africa as they met and ratified an 8-point agenda.

According to Runsewe, the agenda includes visits to all historical and heritage sites in Kogi State, hosting the very important national stakeholders’ meeting in the state, trips to farm and national sites, interface with brand names in the country, setting up of media players, building a brand identity for the holiday village, develop feedback mechanism with the kogi State government house and host physical meeting when necessary.

Runsewe thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for his vision in setting up this Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism.

He added that if Governor Bello is able to host this much talked about national industry-stakeholders’ meeting this year in Kogi State, it will be the first state in the history of Nigeria to do such.

The NCAC boss commended Governor Bello for the bold step which he noted that it will definitely translate to a big avenue to engage the youths of today and also future generation.

Runsewe concluded that his committee would send a formal and strategic report to the governor to enable the committee practically approach all the issues.

