The Kogi State Government has commenced moves to develop a unified security framework for tertiary institutions across the state as stakeholders converge in Lokoja for a two-day security summit.

The maiden Kogi State Annual Security Summit for Higher Institutions was held on Tuesday at the Government House, Lokoja, with government officials, educational administrators and security agencies in attendance.

Declaring the summit open, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the security architecture of campuses and ensuring that institutions of higher learning remained safe for students and staff.

The governor said institutions might have different locations and peculiar security challenges, but there was a need for common standards and clearly defined responsibilities.

He said the theme of the summit, “Strengthening Campus Security Architecture in Kogi State: Towards a Unified Policy Framework for Safe and Secure Tertiary Institutions,” captured the government’s commitment to developing a coordinated approach to campus security.

Ododo said the security of tertiary institutions must be treated as a serious development issue because education could not thrive where students and staff lived under the threat of insecurity.

He called for stronger intelligence sharing and cooperation among institutional authorities, security agencies, students and host communities.

The governor identified several issues expected to receive attention at the summit, including emergency response, access control, cultism, drug abuse, cyber-related threats, irregular migration and the verification of foreign students.

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He said the outcome of the summit should go beyond speeches and the production of a communiqué, stressing the need for practical and implementable recommendations.

Ododo recalled the kidnapping of students at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, as an experience that demonstrated the importance of proactive security planning.

He assured that his administration would continue to support measures aimed at protecting lives and property and ensuring that Kogi’s higher institutions remained conducive to teaching, learning and research.