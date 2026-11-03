Kogi students hail Ododo over 100% increase in monthly subvention

Youth and student organisations in Kogi have commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for approving a 100 per cent increase in their monthly subvention, saying the move will strengthen their operations and improve youth representation in governance.

The leaders gave the commendation on Tuesday at a press conference held at the OJN Foundation Secretariat, Zone 8 Roundabout, Lokoja, where they described the approval as recognition of the role of young people in the state’s development.

The increase is expected to boost the administrative and operational capacity of beneficiary organisations, enabling them to implement programmes and discharge their responsibilities more effectively.

The press conference was attended by executives of the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Council (JCC), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi State chapter, Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), Association of Nigerian Female Students (ANFS), Kogi State Youth Parliament and other youth groups.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth and Student Matters, Hon. Oladele John Nihi, said the approval demonstrated Ododo’s commitment to youth empowerment and strengthening youth-focused institutions.

Nihi explained that the increased funding would help address operational challenges facing youth and student organisations while enhancing their capacity to engage in policy advocacy, student welfare, leadership development and community activities.

He said the intervention reflected the administration’s recognition of the importance of youth participation in governance and the need to support organisations providing platforms for young people’s representation.

In their separate remarks, the youth and student leaders expressed appreciation to the governor and pledged to ensure transparency, accountability and responsible management of the increased funding.

They also urged their members across the state to sustain constructive engagement with the government and remain committed to promoting peace, unity and development.

The leaders said sustained investment in youth organisations would improve their ability to contribute to the state’s development, reaffirming their support for policies and programmes that promote student welfare, youth empowerment and inclusive governance.

They added that the increased subvention should motivate beneficiary organisations to deliver greater value to their members and the people of Kogi.