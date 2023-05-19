The Chairman of Okene local government council Engr. Abdulrazaq Muhammad has directed security operatives to arrest internet fraudsters and ritualists operating in the area.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chairman which was made available to newsmen by Abdulmumin Abubakar, Special Adviser to the Chairman on Media and Publicity.

He said the alleged activities of these criminals include but are not limited to hacking citizen’s bank and social media account details and using the same to commit financial crimes, posing as fake spiritual consultants with the intent to dubiously obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public, harvesting and selling of vital human organs, cultism, kidnapping and killing of victims especially young girls among other criminal acts.

He noted that these evildoers found some identified areas, residential buildings and hotels within Okene local government as comfort zones for their criminal operation.

He advised parents, community leaders and ward heads to step up their game and regularly scrutinize the activities of their children, residents and visitors to the community respectively. The council boss also directed hotel owners to be vigilant and report any suspected customer to the nearest security outfit.

The chairman however commended the Security Joint Taskforce saying their work has yielded positive results as no fewer than 27 persons have so far been arrested within a few days of the operation.

