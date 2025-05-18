Kogi SSG advocates more opportunities for women

Secretary to the Government of Kogi, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade, has called on the government at all levels to give women the opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

Mrs. Ayoade made the call while speaking with Newsmen shortly after she was conferred with a honourary Chieftaincy Title of Yeye Oba of Mopa land by the Elulu of Mopa, Oba Muyiwa Ibeun.

According to her, contrary to some cultural beliefs above female folks, women have the capacity to contribute meaningfully to nation building if giving the opportunity.

She noted that many women have made great impact as a result of being given leadership position to serve, saying the fear of God, commitment and dedication are her watchword in leadership.

Mrs. Ayoade thanked the immediate past Governor of the State, Alh. Yahaya Bello and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for identifying her capacity and for the confidence reposed in her.

The SGS, who was flanked by Secretaries to the Government from Ekiti, Nasarawa and other States as well well as top State Government Functionaries, thanked the Elulu of Mopa for the recognition.

She added that the honour will spur her to do more for God and humanity, particularly in a her responsibility as SGS.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, who was represented by the State Security Adviser, retired Commander Jerry Omodara congratulated the SGS on the Title, describing her as a pride to his administration.

The Ooni of Ife who received the SGS immediately after the conferment of the titled showered encomiums on her with prayers for success in her future endeavours.

