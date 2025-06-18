Kogi Speaker hails ex-Gov Yahaya Bello at 50

The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, has described former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as a revolutionary leader, as he marks his 50th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yabagi Mohammed, and made available to journalists, the Speaker praised Bello as a passionate advocate for the development of Kogi State.

He noted that during his tenure, the former Governor carried out a total overhaul of all sectors in the state and ensured equitable distribution of both human and material resources.

Rt. Hon. Umar particularly highlighted the inclusion of youths and women in governance under the former administration, describing it as an unprecedented paradigm shift in Nigeria’s recent political history.

He lauded Bello’s bold decision-making for the benefit of the state, as well as his commitment to following through with policies that are beginning to yield positive results for citizens.

The Speaker also commended the former Governor’s collaborative relationship with the House of Assembly, which led to the creation of several agencies, commissions, and boards — now serving as platforms for employment generation, infrastructural development, and economic diversification in the state.

He added that his sentiments about the former Governor are shared by every member of the Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Umar prayed for Allah to grant Alhaji Yahaya Bello good health, long life, and prosperity, and for the Almighty to fulfil his heart’s desires.

