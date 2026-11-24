The Kogi State Security Adviser, Cdr. Duro Jerry Omodara (rtd.), has called for stronger security measures across tertiary institutions in the state, warning that campuses must not be allowed to become vulnerable targets for criminal elements.

Omodara made the call on Tuesday in Lokoja while speaking at the opening of the maiden Kogi State Annual Security Summit for Higher Institutions, held at the Government House Banquet Hall.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Campus Security Architecture in Kogi State: Towards a Unified Policy Framework for Safe and Secure Tertiary Institutions,” brought together vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, heads of security units, deans of students’ affairs, student representatives, security agencies and government officials.

The Security Adviser said a conducive learning environment could not be sustained if students and staff were exposed to fear and insecurity.

He urged authorities of tertiary institutions to pay greater attention to the security of campuses, hostels, access roads and surrounding communities, stressing the need for early identification of threats and preventive measures.

Recalling his involvement in the rescue of students abducted from the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Omodara said campus security was of particular concern to him.

“Behind every security incident involving students are worried parents, distressed families, frightened colleagues and young people whose education and future are suddenly placed in jeopardy,” he said.

He said the summit was designed to enable stakeholders to examine security challenges confronting higher institutions and develop coordinated measures to address them.

According to him, campus security should not be left solely to security agencies, as management, lecturers, students, parents, host communities and government all have important roles to play.

Omodara acknowledged that tertiary institutions differ in terms of location, population and infrastructure but said there was a need for common security standards and coordinated responses across the state.

He said the summit was expected to produce a practical framework defining responsibilities, improving information sharing, strengthening collaboration with security agencies and establishing clear procedures for responding to emergencies.

The Security Adviser also urged heads of security units in tertiary institutions to see themselves as part of the wider state security architecture rather than limit their responsibilities to gate control.

He called on vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts to regard security as an investment in protecting students, staff and institutional assets.

Omodara further disclosed that the state government would continue to provide necessary equipment to hunters involved in security operations around schools.

Addressing student representatives, he described them as partners in campus security and urged them to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities.

The two-day summit is expected to deliberate on intelligence sharing, emergency response, campus access control, student safety, cultism, drug abuse, cyber-related threats, irregular migration and the verification of foreign students.

Omodara urged participants to engage in frank discussions and ensure that the summit produced practical outcomes rather than merely speeches and formalities.

He said the resolutions from the meeting should translate into clear responsibilities and an implementation framework instead of ending up as another communiqué without follow-up.

The Security Adviser commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his support for security initiatives and efforts to strengthen cooperation among security agencies in the state.

“Every student on our campuses is somebody’s child. Every parent deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their child is safe while pursuing an education,” he said.