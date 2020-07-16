Kogi poly rector demands high quality jobs from contractors

CONTRACTORS handling projects for the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, have been told to maintain highest standards in the execution of the contacts to avoid being blacklisted

The acting rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Usman, gave the warning on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital, during the presentation of (contract) award letters to the deserving contractors who emerged victorious after a competitive bidding process for seven TETFund (Tertiary Education Trust Fund) projects to be executed for the institution.

The rector noted that the era of abandoned projects was gone forever, advising the contractors to comply strictly with the bill of quantities in order to avoid collision with the management.

He decried the plethora of abandoned projects dotting the landscape of the polytechnic and stressed that he was determined to change the narrative for the school to have value for its money.

Dr. Usman noted that the TETFund had been magnanimous with the polytechnic by approving the construction of seven legacy projects aimed at enhancing teaching and learning, and urged the contractors to exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the execution of the projects.

He disclosed that on assumption of office barely three months ago, he promised to utilise his contacts to bring functional developments to the institution which, according to him, culminated in the approval of the seven projects for the polytechnic.

Usman said as part of his efforts at repositioning the school to meet the decmands of the 21st century higher institution, he had completed the hosting of internet services within the campuses to aid the e-learning method adopted to keep the students abreast of their studies during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The rector noted that he had given the polytechnic a facelift with the beautification of the perimeter fence and the construction of ultramodern security post to enhance security of lives and property.

He also spoke of proactive measures put in place to discourage students from participating in cult-related activities.

“The era of abandoned projects has gone forever in the institution. The previous experiences with the contractors will not be tolerated. We are determined to ensure that any kobo spent on projects must be accounted for to the letter.

“I therefore advise you (contractors) to liaise with the consultant in every stage of the project to avoid running foul of the specifications. If you follow the standard you will not have problems with us,” he warned.