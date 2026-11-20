The Kogi State Police Command has warned members of the public, bloggers and social media influencers against spreading unverified information and misleading narratives capable of inciting hostility against police personnel.

The Command, in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, said it had observed a growing trend in which individuals allegedly post one-sided accounts of encounters with security personnel while leaving out the circumstances that led to police intervention.

It stressed that although citizens have the constitutional right to freedom of expression, criticism and redress, such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the law.

According to the Command, two recent incidents in Lokoja—the alleged shooting involving Mr Yunique Oziori and a separate hit-and-run case—highlight the dangers of relying on incomplete videos and unverified claims circulated on social media.

Police: Oziori Shooting Claim Not Substantiated

The Command said an altercation involving Oziori and some police personnel occurred on November 7, 2026, following a minor road traffic accident involving a police escort vehicle and Oziori’s private vehicle.

The incident generated public outrage after Oziori allegedly claimed that police officers shot at him and members of his crew.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, subsequently ordered an investigation into the incident, with statements obtained from the officers involved and eyewitnesses.

The Police said attempts to obtain Oziori’s account were initially unsuccessful until he eventually honoured an invitation from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on November 19.

The Command said Oziori declined to make an official statement but later met with the Commissioner of Police, who requested evidence supporting the allegations contained in the viral video.

According to the Police, neither evidence of gunshot injuries nor bullet damage to the vehicles was presented during the meeting.

It added that eyewitness accounts obtained during the investigation also indicated that no firearm was discharged during the confrontation.

The Command said the investigation established that the incident arose from a minor road traffic accident and that the allegation that Oziori and his crew were shot at could not be substantiated by the available evidence.

It further stated that Oziori indicated his willingness to retract the earlier claims and issue a fresh account of what transpired.

The Police said no basis for disciplinary action against the officers involved had been established following a review of the evidence.

Police Arrest Occupants of Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

The Command also cited another incident on November 18, involving occupants of a private vehicle who allegedly drove against traffic in Lokoja before knocking down a motorcycle carrying passengers.

According to the Police, the occupants allegedly attempted to drive away instead of stopping to attend to the victims.

Police personnel pursued the vehicle and eventually brought it to a stop.

However, the occupants allegedly refused to come out of the vehicle and began recording videos, portraying themselves as victims of police harassment and making appeals capable of inciting members of the public against the officers.

The Command said the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged traffic violation and collision with the motorcycle, were witnessed by a serving judicial officer.

The suspects have since been arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction, the Police said.

‘Don’t Judge Police Encounters From Short Videos’

The Command warned that recording only the police response to an incident while deliberately omitting the events that triggered the intervention could create a distorted impression and undermine public confidence in law enforcement.

It also appealed to members of the public to recognise the sacrifices of police officers who operate under difficult and often dangerous conditions while responding to emergencies, fighting crime, rescuing kidnapped victims and maintaining public order.

The Police said misinformation and unnecessary confrontations could divert personnel and operational resources from critical security duties.

The Command therefore urged members of the public, bloggers, influencers and online content creators to verify allegations before publishing or circulating them.

It cautioned against using social media to mobilise attacks, threats or resistance against officers performing legitimate duties.

The Police also urged aggrieved persons to use established complaint mechanisms, including the Complaint Response Unit and the State Criminal Investigation Department, rather than relying solely on social media.

At the same time, the Commissioner reiterated that the Command would not tolerate misconduct, abuse of authority or violation of citizens’ rights by its personnel.

He assured that any officer found culpable after a credible investigation would face appropriate disciplinary and legal action, regardless of rank or status.

The Command, however, warned that persons who deliberately use social media to spread false information, incite public disorder or obstruct lawful police operations would also face the consequences prescribed by law.

The Commissioner stressed that the Police and members of the public are partners in maintaining peace and security, urging citizens to support professional, accountable and responsive policing while exercising their rights responsibly.