Kogi Police rescue kidnapped victim, recover two AK 47 rifles with 29 rounds of ammunition

The Police operatives attached to Ajaokuta Division has rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered two AK 47 rifles with 29 rounds of live ammunition according to the spoke person of Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Ayah.

DSP Ayah in a press statement issued, on Monday, which copy was made available to Tribune Online stated that the Police operatives acted on a report received at about 0330hrs of 25/4/2021 that four armed men stopped a vehicle at PYN junction Ajaokuta and adopted a man into the bush.

“Consequent upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Shola Night, led a team of officers to the scene and trailed the hoodlums to the bush, stormed their hideout and engaged them in a gun duel which led the hoodlums to fle with bullet wounds. While the victim was rescued unhurt and two AK 47 rifles with 29 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police Kogi State Command, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji calls on members of the public to sharpens their power of observation and be on the lookout on anybody seen with bullet wounds and report to the nearest Police Station or any other security agents.

“He assures the law-abiding people of the State that the renewed commitment of the Kogi State Police Command to sustain the tempo of the fight against criminality in the state and guarantee the protection of life and property remains unequivocal and unwavering,” the statement noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kogi Police rescue kidnapped victim, recover two AK 47 rifles with twenty-nine rounds of ammunition