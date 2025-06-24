Kogi: Police foil abduction of passengers, arrest two suspects

The Kogi State Police Command attached to Okene Division, while on routine stop-and-search duty, intercepted a Nissan vehicle (Ash colour) with registration number LGT 893 AA, Plateau, heading towards the Auchi axis with five passengers.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP William Ovye Aya in a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday said during the search, all passengers were asked to alight from the vehicle.

However, one of the passengers took to his heels and was given a hot chase but unfortunately escaped through a nearby thick forest. A search of the fleeing suspect’s bag led to the recovery of the following items:

One SMG Rifle with breach number 5197, One magazine, Twenty-eight live ammunition of 5.6mm, One live G3 ammunition, One black T-shirt, Three phone chargers, One Oraimo power bank, Charms, and One pair of sandals.

Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

In another development, operatives attached to Ayingba Division arrested two suspects, Umaru Jibril and Lukman Umaru for being in possession of a locally made pistol, two live cartridges, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.

Furthermore, the Operatives attached to Obajana Division, while on a confidence building patrol along Obajana–Oshokoshoko road, foiled an attempted abduction of passengers who were attacked by armed hoodlums.

The hoodlums had ambushed: One J5 vehicle with registration number LSD 572 XJ driven by Suleiman Sani with his motor boy, en route from Zaria to Ekiti, one Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KPA 93 LG, driven by Adeleke Ifelaja, traveling from Abuja to Lagos with ten passengers, one Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GWA 663 XD, driven by Dare Oloyede, also traveling from Abuja to Lagos with thirteen passengers

The patrol team responded promptly to the sporadic gunfire heard in the area and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire but were repelled, which forced them to abandon their victims and fled.

All the passengers were successfully rescued. Unfortunately, six victims sustained injuries, and one died while receiving treatment.

CP Miller G. Dantawaye reassured Kogites of the Command’s unwavering commitment in synergy with other Security Agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and property in the State.