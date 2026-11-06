Kogi: Police debunk viral ‘Police don buy soja job’ video

… says footage from 2023

The Kogi State Police Command has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media with the caption, “Police Don Buy Soja Job”, clarifying that the footage dates back to the 2023 Kogi State governorship election and has no connection with any recent incident.

The Command, in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, said the video showed an incident involving police officers attached to the then Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Ahmed.

According to the statement, the officers had accompanied the former Deputy Speaker to his hometown, Abache, to exercise their franchise during the 2023 governorship election.

The officers were subsequently apprehended by military personnel deployed for election duties over an alleged violation of the restriction of movement imposed during the election.

The police said the officers were taken into custody, while the matter was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The Command said it was compelled to issue the clarification because the old footage was being circulated without its historical context, creating the misleading impression that the incident was recent.

It stressed that the Kogi State Police Command currently enjoys a strong working relationship with the military and other sister security agencies in the state.

“The Command currently enjoys an enviable level of synergy, mutual respect and operational cooperation with the military and other sister security agencies in Kogi State,” the statement said.