Police in Kogi have arrested the mother of the 17-year-old son who buried 11-year-old stepbrother alive.

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, a police spokesman in Kogi, said in Lokoja that the woman was arrested on Thursday as she returned from church.

On Wednesday, passers-by rescued the 11-year-old after his stepbrother buried him in a bush at Silo community in Zango Daji, Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi.

The 11-year-old boy was accused of stealing N10,000 from his stepmother, who had urged her son to discipline the suspect before going to church.

In melting the punishment for the 11-year-old, the 17-year-old led his stepbrother into the jungle and buried him alive,

Police immediately arrested the 17-year-old,

“Our officers and men were able to arrest the stepmother on Thursday after a tip off. She is now in our custody.

“She has made a statement to the police on the sad incident.

“We shall transfer the mother and son to the Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation of reasons behind such cruelty among family members.

“It is unfortunate that the father or bread winner of the family was said to have travelled. We are waiting for him to return to give us his own statement

“Once investigation is concluded, we shall arraign mother and son,’’ Ovye-Aya said.





Meanwhile the Kogi government has vowed to prosecute the 17-year-old boy and the mother.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fatima Buba made the vow on Thursday in Lokoja when she spoke with newsmen over the incident.

Buba described the incident as “very wicked’’ and “saddening’’ and assured that the ministry was in constant liaison with the police for the immediate prosecution of the mother and son.

“While the ministry is liaising with the police for their prosecution, necessary arrangements had been made to put the 11-year-old boy in an orphanage home.

“Our findings indicate that the boy is regularly maltreated by his stepmother and stepbrother.

“As a government we will ensure that justice is served on all the perpetrators of evil acts in Kogi,’’ she said.

Buba warned guardians fond of inhuman treatment of their wards to desist or face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

