Kogi PHCDA poised for effective interaction, service delivery, launches website

The Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KGSPHCDA) on Saturday said it had established a website for the agency as part of its commitment to providing quality and effective healthcare delivery for citizens at the grassroots.

Executive Director, KGSPHCDA, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja, said the creation of website which is accessible via www.ksphcda.org is part of the deliberate effort of KGSPHCDA to deepen the synergy between the agency, the community and the development partners within and outside the state.

”No individual is an island especially in this era of globalisation. Our intension is to make the website current, relevant and interactive so that our local, national and international partners can be abreast of our activities and make their informed contributions to the consolidation and expansion of the modest achievement recorded by the Agency in the last two and a half years and beyond.

”For some, the website is long overdue but as the saying goes, it is better late than never,” Yakubu said.

The ED further enumerated some of the achievements recorded under his watch in the last two and a half years in office.

He noted that the agency had intensified Routine Immunisation campaign through the Inauguration of State Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Center (SERICC) in the state and LERICC at the LGA level.

He added that KGSPHCDA held its maiden World Press Conference in 2018 where he unveiled his plans for the agency to the world.

He said: ”This interactive session has gone a long way to cement the cordial relationship between the agency and the press in Kogi State thereby helping to create public awareness about the activities of PHCDA in the state.

”Others are: Successful conduct of baseline survey of primary healthcare facilities in the state which enabled the agency and state ministry of health to have an accurate data for policy formulation and implementation in the state.

”Support for three hundred (300) health facilities to conduct outreach, fixed and mobile sessions to strengthen immunisation services in the state.

”Acquisition and furnishing of a befitting new office complex for the Agency which has created a conducive working atmosphere for our staff and development partners,” he said.

Yakubu added that the agency had also expanded the state’s cold store and installation of 100KVA solar energy ready for commissioning any moment from now, with a total cost of N67 million.