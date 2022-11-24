Kogi people must be discerning in voting for candidates, says Braimoh

The people of Kogi State have been advised to be observant and discerning in deciding which candidates to vote for in the presidential, national, and state assembly elections next year.

In a statement issued from his Lokoja office, a businessman, Olayinka Braimoh, stated that the people must not allow any other consideration to influence how they will vote other than the general interest of the state and the competence, experience as well as the capacity of the candidates.

Braimoh noted that in the general elections, the electorate in Kogi State should only vote for a president who is passionate about the state, knows the potential, opportunities, and problems it has and has realistic ideas to address them.

He added that the people of the state should not just allow the presidential candidates to visit the state just to hold rallies, but they should encourage the candidates to hold town hall meetings in the state where they can dig down and talk about their ideas for turning the state resources into ventures that can create employment, prosperity and high standard of living for the people.

“We must find ways of getting our local party chieftains to convince the presidential candidates of their respective parties to speak with the people through town hall meetings and not just restrict themselves to the rallies.

“Also, in a state like ours where the governorship election is held out of turn with regards to the general elections, our people must be eagle-eyed, finicky, and thorough to ensure they vote for competent candidates as federal and state legislators.