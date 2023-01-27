Kogi PDP dismisses reports of Yahaya Bello lobbying party leaders for Atiku

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is not lobbying the party’s National Leaders to deliver Kogi to Abubakar Atiku.

The Director-General of Adamu Mahmoud Attah Support Group of the PDP, Chief Sam Abenemi disclosed this on Thursday in a press statement while debunking the story by Sahara Reporters publication with the caption “Gov’ Yahaya Bello Lobbies PDP National Leaders, Vows to Deliver Kogi to Atiku”.

He condemned those desperately working to rubbish in the mud the good name and principles on which the party stands, describing the Sahara reporters’ story as false, malicious, and a figment in the imagination of the sponsors.

He noted that no amount of media campaign of calumny against it will alter its commitment to the ideal of rescuing and reset the country from the hardships inflicted on the people by the present administration.

Abenemi noted that nobody has omnipotent powers to make PDP win the general elections, adding that the party may not be desperate to win, but the party is passionately desirous to offer service that will bring the people of this country out of darkness, deprivation, and poverty.

He affirmed that members of the PDP would not involve in any form of anti-party activity at this critical moment of the party’s history, disclosing that both members and supporters have subsumed their ambitions into the overall interest of the party.

According to him, the enemies have gone ahead with their concocted story to link the hardworking member of the party, Alhaji Adamu Mahmoud Atta to Gov’ Yahaya Bello in the said publication.

He explained that the story purportedly averred that Gov” Bello had been in talks with the leadership of PDP to ensure that Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan lose her case in the court to enable Adamu Mahmoud Atta to replace her.