The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has assured the people of Okun land that the state-proposed University in Okun land, initiated under his administration, would enrol its first students before the end of his tenure.

He made this known when stakeholders and former executive members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He noted that the state University has come to stay and by the grace of God, his administration will witness the first Matriculation of the state.

Governor Bello urged the people not only to unite for political participation but also to foster stronger bonds that could attract socio-economic development to the state, noting that a politically united Kogi State had a lot to benefit from under the current administrations, both at the federal and state levels.

He emphasised that the APC provides equal opportunities for both old and new members.

He encouraged opposition parties to join the APC to contribute their quota to his administration’s efforts at enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the people of Kogi State.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a former member of the State House of Assembly and immediate past treasurer of the PDP in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Hon (Barr) Alfred Bello, highlighted the governor’s exceptional infrastructure development and exemplary leadership, characterised by inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity as the reasons for their defection to the APC.

Hon Bello commended the governor for establishing a state-owned university in Okunland, stressing that access to tertiary education had been lacking for the Okun people in Kogi state under previous administrations.

He viewed the establishment of the university as a clear testament to Governor Bello’s belief in a unified Kogi State, demonstrating his commitment to equity, justice, and fairness.

The former PDP chieftain assured the governor that he and his fellow members, including other Okun individuals, would work towards the success of the APC in the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

According to Hon Bello, Hon Obamoh, Dr Enimola Dare, Hon Olori Janet Ikusemo, Hon Joseph Ayeribe, Hon Aiyepeku Paul, Hon Joseph Olorunfemi, and others were past executive members of the PDP in Kabba/Bunu local government area of the state who have abandoned their party and decided to join the APC.





The decampees assured the governor of their unflinching support ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in the State.

