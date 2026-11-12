Kogi: Ododo flags off 38.5km Kabba–Oke-Ofin–Olle–Iluke road

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has flagged off the construction of the 38.5-kilometre Kabba–Oke-Ofin–Olle–Iluke road, promising to end decades of neglect and transportation hardship suffered by residents of Bunu land and adjoining communities.

The project, according to the governor, is expected to significantly improve rural connectivity, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, expand access to markets and stimulate economic activities across the communities along the corridor.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on Thursday, Ododo said successive administrations had failed to adequately address the deplorable condition of the road, leaving farmers, traders and residents to contend with enormous transportation difficulties.

He said the poor state of the road had not only made movement difficult but had also contributed to the loss of agricultural produce, as farmers struggled to transport their harvests to markets.

“For decades, this road was abandoned. Governments came and went, and the people of Olle-Bunu, Iluke-Bunu and the communities along this corridor were left to struggle with a road that was so bad. Our farmers watched their harvests perish because they could not reach the market,” Ododo said.

The governor explained that his personal experience during a visit to Iluke-Bunu following an attempted kidnapping of students writing examinations had further strengthened his resolve to reconstruct the road.

According to him, despite being advised to use an alternative route because of the condition of the road, he deliberately chose to travel through the same route used by residents.

“On my way, many advised me to take a more convenient road. I refused. I chose this road because I wanted to feel what you feel every day. The journey was painful and uncomfortable. On that day, I made up my mind that this road must be fixed. Today, we are taking a bold step towards making that determination a reality,” he stated.

Ododo said the project was also part of his administration’s broader strategy to consolidate the security gains recorded in Bunu land, stressing that security without development could not deliver sustainable prosperity.

He noted that improved infrastructure would encourage economic activities, strengthen community connections and create an enabling environment for residents and indigenes living outside the state to return home and invest.

The governor described the road as an important link between the people of Bunu land and their ancestral communities, urging indigenes residing in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country to take advantage of the emerging development opportunities and contribute to the growth of their communities.

Ododo also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support for Kogi State, describing the road project as one of the practical dividends of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He appealed to the people of Bunu land to sustain their support for the Federal Government, while urging residents to put aside political, communal and personal differences and unite for the development of the area.

The governor also issued a stern warning to the contractor handling the project against compromising standards or delaying its completion.

He stressed that the people had waited for several decades for the rehabilitation of the road and deserved a durable project executed according to specifications.

“Our people have waited for decades, and they will not wait in vain. We expect quality work, strict adherence to specifications and timely delivery. The government will monitor this project closely, and so will the people. There will be no room for shortcuts or excuses,” he warned.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Momoh Salami Ozigi, described the flag-off as another major milestone in the Ododo administration’s efforts to improve rural infrastructure and strengthen connectivity across Kogi State.

Ozigi assured that the Ministry of Works would work closely with the contractor and other stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of the project.

He appealed to community leaders and residents to provide a peaceful environment for the contractor, protect construction equipment and cooperate with workers throughout the duration of the project.

The representative of the contracting firm, Simon Xu, thanked the Kogi State Government for entrusting the project to the company.

Xu assured the government and the benefiting communities that the company would execute the road in line with approved specifications and complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

The 38.5-kilometre road is expected to open up several rural communities, improve the transportation of farm produce and provide residents with easier access to commercial centres, schools, healthcare facilities and other essential services.