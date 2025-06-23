Kogi NUT cautions deputy gov over leadership dispute

The Kogi State Deputy Governor, Joel Salifu, has been advised to refrain from interfering in the affairs of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).

This warning was issued on Monday in a statement from Ajayi Peter Oluyomi and Alegbemi Michael Kayode, the Chairman and Secretary of the Kogi West Bloc of the union.

The union claimed that the Deputy Governor’s attempt to remove the current state chairman reflects an “evil plot” in collaboration with some of their members, aimed at creating divisions within the organization.

They expressed dismay that the same Deputy Governor, who previously served as the state chairman of the union, would now oppose the tenure extension, especially considering he was part of the decision-making process for it.

“We, the Western Bloc of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kogi State, have called this important meeting and press briefing to address the misleading claims in defence of our collective decisions, and to set the record straight following a recent press release issued by a self-proclaimed “Kogi West Stakeholders Forum” a release that was not only misleading, but deeply divisive, and targeted at causing unnecessary tension within our union.

“We Stand Firmly by the Resolutions of the February 18th Western Bloc Meeting on February 18, 2025, convened at the NUT Teachers House in Kabba, and unanimously decided to support the tenure elongation policy of eight (8) years for both state and branch executives, aligning with national best practice.

“Allow Comrade Yakubu Dauda Imam to complete his second term, as representative of the Eastern Bloc, ensure that after his tenure, the leadership of the union rotates to the Western Bloc and remains in the Bloc for two consecutive terms of eight years.

“Reinforce key welfare programs like the Health Insurance Scheme and the Machine Loan Initiative; demand fair consideration of the Western Bloc in national representations and strategic committee appointments.

“We strongly advise his Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Salifu to disassociate himself from this evil plot.

“Recall that the delegate’s conference that produced you as NUT state Chairman resolved unequivocally in favour of two tenures of office on rotational basis for the three senatorial districts commencing from the East, and you presided over the following state wing executive council (SWEC) meeting that ratified conference resolutions.

“The hypocritical manoeuvres of your personal assistant against the sacrosanct conference decision and clear instructions of His Excellency, Ahmed Usman Ododo is not only casting aspersions on your person but undermines your love and loyalty for our amiable Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“Let us be clear: the tenure elongation policy was not a favour to any individual or zone. It was a strategic decision taken at the State Delegates Conference to enhance continuity, deepen leadership experience, and align with best practices at the National level.

“It was supported by all three senatorial zones, including us in the Western Bloc — with full understanding that the zoning rotation will follow afterwards.

“To now turn around and pretend that the Western Bloc was sidelined is dishonest and insulting to the intelligence of the teachers we represent.

“We want to assure the public, the government, and all union The Western Bloc Will Not Be Divided, we remain united, focused, and committed to the principles of justice, fairness, and peace.

“We reject any form of intimidation or tribal sentiment being used to distract from agreed resolution. We reaffirm our total support for the current leadership under Comrade Yakubu Dauda Imam.

“We stand solidly with the tenure elongation policy and the zoning arrangement already in place. We will continue to work in peace with all stakeholders, but we will never allow a few voices to hijack our collective progress.

“Today, we rise to defend democracy, protect our union, and preserve the honour of true leadership.”

