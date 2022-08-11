Kogi NSCDC parades two for attempting to sell dead cow in Lokoja market

The Kogi State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded two suspects, for attempting to sell a dead cow.

The suspects, Omachi Yakubu 26 and Salisu Abalaka 32, were arrested by veterinary doctors working in conjunction with men of Agro Ranger unit of the NSCDC.

The Kogi State Commandant, NSCDC, Oyinloye John Kayode, who made the disclosure in a press conference in Lokoja on Thursday said the cow was certified unfit for consumption by the veterinary doctors.

The commander said that the duo were arrested following a tip-off by his officers and men, who swung into action.

“It’s very unfortunate that the two suspects attempted to sell a dead cow whose cause of death was unknown for public consumption.

“We suspected that the suspects picked the dead cow from where it was probably discarded, in the attempt to resell it to meat sellers at Felele Abbatoir.

“But having been certified as unfit by the Agro Ranger unit of the Command, chemicals were used to destroy it and keep it away from the innocent public,” he explained.

Kayode, however, urged members of the public to be wary of the kind of meat they buy in the market so as not to get poisoned.

The commander also charged the public to endeavour to report any case of suspected meat not certified fit for consumption to the appropriate authorities.

He assured that as soon as the investigation of the incident was concluded, the suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted.

The NSCDC commander warned that the corps was fully ready to battle miscreants in the State.

Also speaking to newsmen, CSC Bayode Emmanuel, Commander NSCDC Agro Ranger, said the corps would ensure that no poisonous product not fit for consumption finds its way into the market.

The Felele meat Inspection Team leader, Dr Ocholi Obaje and Dr Musa Gomina Mohammed, Area Veterinary Officer, Lokoja, praised the synergy existing between the Agro Ranger unit of the NSCDC and the Veterinary Department of the Ministry which led to the apprehending the culprits.

