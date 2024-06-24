Kogi State government has currently cleared backlog of salaries as well as pensions owed to the state workers and pensioners to the tune of 100%, as part of Governor Ahmed Ododo determination and efforts to enthroning a new era where workers welfare is prioritized. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Comrade Onuh Edoka, told journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Edoka who was at the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on a courtesy visit to the Congress President, Joe Ajaero, said he was a former Kogi State Chairman of the NLC and was at the Labour House to bring the labour centre the efforts the new Kogi government has made so far to prioritise workers welfare.

He noted that he was among the labour leaders who fought the State government in the past protest for workers’ welfare, especially the N30,000 minimum wage. He said the report in some quarters that Kogi State is among the States not paying the N30,000 minimum wage that is under review, is false.

The Kogi governor’s Special Adviser, categorically said that the State government under Ododo leadership has taken the issue of workers’ welfare as a priority and is equally doing everything within its powers to put in place measures to ensure that the State workers interest are promoted and protected.

“The governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo is already carrying out some labour friendly interventions in the interest of workers State workers. As of today, there is prompt payment of salaries to the Kogi workers as early as 24th of the month.” He said and also added that; “Payment of 100% to pensioners in both the State and Local Government levels are prompt.”

He also listed that the State governor currently ensures the; “Implementation of a 35% hazard allowance to all categories of State Health Workers. Payment of six (6) months Health Insurance Scheme for all State Workers to the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency as take off for the workforce. Harmonized CONMESS salary structure for veterinary doctors in Kogi State, and high improved salaries of Local Government Workers to 90%.”

On the alleged report that the State was not paying the N30,000 minimum wage passed into law in 2019, he said; “To put the record straight, it is important to note that Kogi state is one of the States that is currently paying the Thirty thousand Naira (N30,000) minimum wage. This is a struggle I and others personally fought.”

“In addition to all of these I have said; let me inform you further that about Seven (7) or more of our former and serving Labour Leaders are presently appointed into the various positions of responsibilities under this present administration in Kogi State. This includes, the former State Chairman of NUT/State Treasurer of the NLC His Excellency, Comrade Elder Joel Oyibo Salifu as the Deputy Governor of our dear State.

“Former State Chairperson, NULGE and Local Government Treasurer, Comrade Rabietu Baby Okute appointed as Hon. Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs. Former State Chairman TUC Comrade Dr Ranti Matthew Ojo (Ph.D,) appointed as Permanent Secretary. The immediate past President of NULGE, Comrade Tade Adeyemi as Senior Special Assistant on Civil Service matters, equally Comrade Jacob Edi former Chairman of NUJ, FCT Council appointed as Special Adviser on Information and Communication, Comrade Otaru Abdulkabir Former Branch Chairman of NUAAE as Special Adviser on Agriculture and yours.”

In his response, NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, welcomed the Kogi governor’s SA and team and promised to support the former labour leaders to succeed in their new assignment.

Ajaero added that NLC has no issues with Kogi government on the issue of workers’ salary payment for now. He however said the issue of paying or not paying the N30,000 minimum wage shall be invested.

