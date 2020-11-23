Kogi NMA raises the alarm as gunmen abduct medical doctor

Kogi State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has appealed to security agencies and the state government to as a matter of urgency rescue a medical doctor, Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho, who was abducted by gunmen in the state.

Iheanacho, the Medical Director of Peace Hospital, Anyigba was abducted on Saturday evening by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

In a statement signed by the State NMA chairman, Dr Omakoji Oyiguh and his Secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju, after an emergency meeting of the association on Sunday which made available to journalists in Lokoja, the association said that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed Dr Azubuike’s residence between 9 pm and 9.30 pm on Saturday 21st November and took him from the gate of his house

According to the statement by the NMA, the abducted doctor was in a vehicle with another man and his wife when the kidnappers struck and ordered the other two occupants out of the car.

“Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State. He was in a vehicle with another man and the wife when the kidnappers ordered the other two out of the car,” the statement stressed.

However, he said the association has reported the ugly incident to the security agencies and the state government for intervention that will lead to the Iheanacho’s rescue.

It would be recalled that two of their members, Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal hospital, Ankpa and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital Anyigba were abducted on October 6 by kidnappers, but were later released after the intervention of the security agencies.

