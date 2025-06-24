Kogi: NDLEA arrests 129 dealers, seizes 282.314kg of hard drugs

Kogi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, says it has arrested 129 illegal drug dealers, secured a total of 35 convictions and seized 282.314kg of hard drugs in the State.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Umar Yahuza disclosed this on Tuesday during the annual press briefing to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Lokoja revealed the report of the arrest of the drug dealers.

Commander Yahuza said some of the drugs seized include; Cannabis Sativa, Cocaine, Tramadol, Opioids and other psychotropic substances worth millions of Naira with cases still pending at the Federal High Court, Lokoja of arrest of illegal drugs dealers.

According to him, this year’s theme; “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention” will serve as a framework for the Agency’s awareness campaign as directed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa.

The State NDLEA in collaboration with the State Government and Ohunene Empowerment Initiative under the office of the wife of the Governor, Hajia Sefinat Ododo has embarked on series of sensitization campaigns to mark the day across the three senatorial districts of the State, he stressed.

On the basic approaches being used by the Agency in tackling the menace of drug abuse and trafficking, Commander Yahuza said it’s embarking on Drug Supply Reduction Approach and Drug Demand Reduction Approach as fourty drug dependant persons were referred to the command by their families for comprehensive counseling and rehabilitation services and have been discharged and reintegrated back to the society.

The Agency appealed to the Kogi State Government to fulfill its promised of providing a drug rehabilitation center to assist victims of drug abuse.

Commander Yahuza also called on the people of the to afford the NDLEA of credible information on activities of illegal drugs dealers as well as the need for communities to assist in the quest to rid the State of crimes and criminals.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE