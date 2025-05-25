Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has unveiled the state’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) Action Plan, calling on all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to strictly comply and deliver fully on its implementation.

At a well-attended ceremony graced by civil society groups and top government officials, the governor also officially inaugurated the Technical Working Group (TWG) to ensure comprehensive execution of the State Action Plan (SAP).

Unveiling the SAP, Governor Ododo reiterated his administration’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and citizen participation in governance, emphasising that these principles are essential to improving the wellbeing of the people.

He mandated all MDAs under his administration to give top priority to the OGP commitments and to ensure 100% delivery on the state’s action plan. This, he said, would reflect the government’s dedication to OGP principles and the use of technological innovations to provide effective, citizen-centred services across Kogi State.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Comrade Joel Salifu, stressed the state’s eagerness to foster stronger collaboration between the government and external stakeholders to enhance the living conditions of its citizens.

Governor Ododo expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who signed Kogi State onto the Open Government Partnership (OGP) co-creation platform in 2022.

“His foresight at institutionalising openness and transparency in governance has brought us this far and we continue to treasure him. I have insisted that all government functionaries must continue to demonstrate an understanding of accountability and transparency in their various activities.

“We have encouraged our people to be more involved in government activities, take ownership and lead in their execution and monitoring – this has led to increased trust between the government and the people.

“Our budget process has been infused with the active involvement of non-governmental organisations, the organised private sector, and various citizens’ groups.

“Kogi State Government is on an assured path towards increased openness and public participation through the sign-up to the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

“Kogi State is one of the leading states in Nigeria; it has abundant arable land and makes an enormous contribution to agriculture in the country.

“The state has improved in the area of security and is now conducive for investment.

“Having successfully embarked on public governance reforms with the support of the World Bank, Kogi State has taken steps to become even more open, transparent, and accountable,” Governor Ododo said.

Earlier, the Non-State Actors Co-chair, Ambassador Idris Ozovehe Muraina, while giving an overview of the Kogi State OGP journey, recalled that the state signed onto the co-creation platform in 2022, and that the State Steering Committee was officially inaugurated by the current administration in 2024.

He explained that the development and validation of the SAP was concluded in the third quarter of 2024, and the Kogi State Executive Council approved it on 20th November 2024. He noted that the official unveiling of the SAP and the inauguration of the TWG were strategically scheduled to take place during the global OGP Week, which commenced on Monday 19th and ended on Thursday 23rd May.

He explained that the OGP is a global initiative in which governments and civil society collaborate to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in public decision-making.

“It is a platform for governments to commit to open government reforms and work with civil society organisations to implement those reforms. The OGP aims to strengthen governance, fight corruption, and empower citizens through open government principles and practices,” he said.

He urged members of the TWG to ensure full implementation of the SAP, which is expected to run from 2024 to 2026.

