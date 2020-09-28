Kogi LG election; SDP releases guidelines, cost of nomination forms

THE leadership of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), in Kogi State, has released guidelines and schedule of activities for its participation in the Local Government election slated for 12th December 2020.

The statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Jethro Olusegun Solomon, puts the cost of the nomination form for chairmen at N100,000, in addition to N20,000 intent fee, while that of the counsellors is N20,000, with an intent fee of N10,000 adding that the nomination form for Women is free.

The statement noted that the Collection of nomination forms will commence from 28 September 2920 and ends on 9 October 2020.

It added that the conduct of primaries and resolution of disputes from various local government areas will be between Monday, October 12 to Friday, October 16, 2020, while October 17, 2020, would be the last day for the submission of forms at the SIEC headquarters in Lokoja.

He added that verification and documentation would be commenced on 22 October, and ends on 30 October 2020, while the campaign will Kickstart on 4th October 2020 and publication of the list of candidates will also come up on the same day.

