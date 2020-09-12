Kogi LG election: IPAC urges aspirants to resign their positions before primary election

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Kogi State chapter has called on all aspirants preparing for local government council election to resign their positions in various areas of employment a month before the primary election are conducted in line with Election Rules and Regulations of the amended Electoral Act.

The state IPAC chairman, Hon. Illiyas Badanga made this known in a press statement issued in Lokoja.

“IPAC is encouraging all Political parties to follow all due process as stipulated before and after the election. Election time tables have been distributed to all stakeholders for full details of the election

“Political parties are enjoined to field candidates that have competence, capacity and character to deliver the dividend of democracy to the third tier of government,” the statement added.

