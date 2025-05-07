Kogi lawmaker seeks repeal of 2007 rent law, proposes new tenancy bill with stiffer penalties

Hon. Akus Lawal, who represents the Ankpa I State Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, has proposed a bill to repeal the existing Rent Control and Recovery of Residential Premises Law, 2007.

The proposed legislation, titled the Kogi State Tenancy Law, 2025, was presented on Wednesday, May 7. It aims to improve administrative efficiency, enhance legal clarity, ensure more equitable representation on regulatory bodies, and promote the adoption of digital approaches in tenancy regulation.

Lawal, who also chairs the House Committee on Finance and Economic Planning, said the new law is necessary to address gaps in the 2007 legislation and align the state’s rental framework with contemporary realities.

Key provisions of the bill include the establishment of a Rent Control Board and a Rent Control Task Force, which would have powers to set standard rent rates and enforce compliance with tenancy regulations.

Sections 8 to 11 of the draft bill empower the board to regulate the conduct of landlords and tenants, including the enforcement of the governor’s exclusive authority to set rent ceilings.

Section 13 introduces a mandatory alternative dispute resolution mechanism, requiring rent-related complaints to first be brought before the board before legal action can be pursued in court.

Sections 16 and 17 detail the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants, aiming to foster a more balanced landlord-tenant relationship.

Sections 19 to 25, 36, 54 to 55, and 59 outline penalties for various infractions, such as unlawful eviction, rent racketeering, and failure to issue receipts.

Additionally, all property agents would be required to register with the board and are prohibited from charging more than 5 percent of the rent amount as agency fees, as provided in Sections 13, 18, and 20.

The bill mandates that landlords register their premises, maintain rent books, and submit tenant information for security purposes.

Section 18 prohibits landlords and agents from collecting more than 12 months’ rent in advance and prescribes penalties for non-compliance.

Under Section 13, landlords earning over N3 million annually in cumulative rent would be subject to a rent tax.

Section 25 criminalizes impersonation by fake landlords or agents attempting to fraudulently collect rent.

Section 15 permits both landlords and tenants to apply to the board for rent reviews or adjustments.

Sections 23 and 24 set out penalties for board officials and property owners found guilty of bribery or collusion.

The bill also restricts individuals from reporting rent-related disputes to the police or other security agencies, unless the matter involves a criminal offense, as stated in Section 13.

Lawal stated that the bill contains “inherent checks and balances” intended to confine all parties in a tenancy agreement to their legal rights and obligations. He added that the proposed law seeks to promote transparency, order, fairness, and peaceful coexistence between landlords and tenants in Kogi State.