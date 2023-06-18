The member representing Ajaokuta Federal constituency in the National Assembly has commended Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for prioritising issues affecting the young people in the State.

The member gave the commendation on Sunday in Lokoja while addressing youths who had gathered to celebrate Governor Bello’s 48 year birthday.

He noted that the Governor’s disposition to the youths has given the youths a sense of belongings in the governance of the state.

He described the Governor as a very focused and courageous leader who has taken steps to place Kogi state in its rightful place among committee of States

A very focused and courageous leader who never left anyone in doubt as to your determination to deliver dividends democracy to the people.

“Your achievements in the area of providing critical infrastructures across the three senatorial districts of the state are very glaring.

“On behalf of the youths of Kogi, I heartily congratulate you on your 48th birthday. You have been able to provide the needed leadership for our dear state. It is my fervent prayer that God will enrich your wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of the State.”

He promised to continue to press for the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel complex, through legislation and effective collaboration with the executive arm of government.