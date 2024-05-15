The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has officially inaugurated its 12-man State Steering Committee and State Technical Committee towards enhancing livestock farming in Kogi State.

The inauguration, which is characterized by purpose and significance, underscored the commitment of the state government and project stakeholders to foster sustainable development in the livestock sector of the state.

Representing the State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, the Technical Adviser on Donor-Funded Projects, Dr. Abdullahi Ozomata, in his address emphasized the important role of the committees in driving the project’s objectives, urging members to view their nomination as a noble call to service.

He noted that this will enhance livestock farming in the state as many farmers will benefit from this initiative.

He promised to prioritize all World Bank projects in the State and assured no stone would be left unturned in providing peace and security towards making food available to the people of the State.

He charged the Committee and the Project Implementation Unit to ensure that L-PRES work for the State, particularly the masses.

The Governor urged the Committees as well as management and Staff of Kogi L-PRES to follow the guidelines strictly in line with international best practices.

According to him, the Project is expected to add value to livestock farming in the State, saying the objective of the project is to improve commercialisation of productivity and resilience.

He noted that with the three value chains of the project which include; Sheep and Goat, Cattle and Poultry farming, the fortunes of Livestock farmers in the State are set to change for the better and increased productivity of livestock farming.

The Governor added that apart from thousands of employment generation of the project, the L-PRES project will enhance food security which is one of the thematic agenda of his administration.

In his address, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Timothy Ojomah, who also doubled as the Chairman of the State Steering Committee, reiterated the significance of the committees in advancing the state’s agricultural agenda.

ALSO READ: Why I blend rap with afrobeats – MFK

He cautioned the State Coordinating Office of L-PRES against acts that will hamper on the effective and efficient implementation of the projects.

The Commissioner, who also doubles as the Chairman of the State Steering Committee, reiterated the significance of the committees in advancing the state’s agricultural agenda.

He therefore charged the committee members to embrace their roles with dedication and a sense of duty to the people of Kogi State.

He therefore charged the committee members to embrace their roles with dedication and a sense of duty to the people of Kogi State.

Hon. Ojomah highlighted the critical need for collaboration and synergy among committee members to effectively address challenges and maximize opportunities within the livestock sector.

Also, in his contribution, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Engineer Yahaya Farouk, pledged his ministry’s readiness to provide the necessary support needed to ensure the success of the project in the state.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin in his speech described the project as a catalyst for transformation, resilience, and inclusive growth for the state through its three key components: strengthening national livestock institutions, enhancing value chain performance, and crisis prevention and management.

He echoed the opportunities in the project to address critical challenges and unlock the full potential of the state’s livestock sector.

“As we embark on this journey together, I urge each member of the State Steering Committee to embrace their role with utmost seriousness and diligence. Your leadership, vision, and collaborative spirit will be instrumental in driving the project forward and ensuring its effective implementation at the grassroots level.

“It is imperative that we work hand in hand with all relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector partners, civil society organizations, and local communities, to build strong synergies and maximize the impact of our interventions. By fostering partnerships and leveraging resources, we can overcome obstacles, seize opportunities, and create lasting change in the lives of our people, Dr. Bolarin added.

According to Dr. Bolarin, the Project has been properly designed to address critical challenges and unlock the full potential of the state’s livestock sector.

“I have full confidence in the capabilities of this esteemed committee to lead us towards a brighter future for the livestock sector and the people of Kogi State. Let us unite our strengths, inspire each other, and chart a course towards prosperity, sustainability, and resilience for generations to come”, he assured.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE