Kogi L-PRES, CUSTECH to collaborate on commercialisation of pasture production

Kogi State Livestock Production and Resilience Support Project (Kogi L-PRES), is to collaborate with Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) on commercialisation of pasture production.

This is part of project strategic engagement with relevant partners to advance discussions on the commercialisation of pasture production for export under a Public, Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The State Coordinator of the L-PRES Project, Otaru Abdulkadir Onoruoyiza made this known when him and his team visited the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Abdullrahman Asipita Salawu.

He gave a draw down of the partnership with CUSTECH, intimating the Vice Chancellor with the purpose of the visit which includes assessing the 50 hectares of land site and its suitability for pasture development.

According to him the benefit of the initiative includes improved productivity in the livestock sector to ensure food security; reducing farmers/herders conflict; source of employment to the youths; generating income and enhancement of means of livelihood, amongst others.

In her contribution, a member of the team and value chain Consultant of the L-PRES Project, Healther Ronke Akani emphasised that the initiative is capable of enhancing the nation’s foreign exchange earning while also helping to reduce the level of insecurity in the land. She appealed for cooperation for the successful implementation of the programme.

In his reaction, the Vice Chancellor, Salawu commended the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo for ensuring the enabling environment for the implementation of the L-PRES project in the state through the provision of 100 hectares of land by the Confluence of Rivers Osara and Oro for the development of the pilot scheme.

According to him, the scheme will not only be beneficial to the project but to the agricultural science students of the University thereby making it a win-win situation for CUSTECH as resource owners.

Present at the visit is the Managing Director/CEO of Commodities Development Initiative, CDI, Dr Roland Oroh as well as other Value Chain Cluster Coordinators.



Kogi L-PRES is a World Bank Assisted Project.

