The Governorship Campaign Council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State has called on the Inspector General of Police to establish an independent investigative panel to look into the crisis that resulted in the death of a woman during a campaign in Koton-Karfi last week.

Alhaji Hassan Enapeh, the Director General of the organisation, made the call on Tuesday during a press conference held at the party’s secretariat in Lokoja.

According to him, the allegations made by the Kogi State Police Command stating that they were not aware of the SDP campaign rally in Koton-Karfe and that the Deputy Governorship candidate moved around with political thugs are false.

He noted that the security agents accompanying the SDP candidate were deployed from the office of the Inspector General of Police and questioned how the woman, killed by APC thugs, could be attributed to the SDP supporters.

He further stated that the claim by the Kogi State Police Commissioner that the SDP candidate, Murtala Ajaka, was invited for questioning was also untrue, noting that there was an existing court order from the Federal High Court injunction preventing the SDP candidate from answering any invitation from any quarter, including the police and DSS.

The Director General stated that the SDP and its supporters across the state have lost confidence in the activities of the security agencies in the state regarding the conduct of the governorship election in Kogi State.

He appealed to the National Assembly and the Inspector General of Police to focus their attention on the current situation in Kogi State, emphasising that the forthcoming election is about Kogi State and that the SDP has the people.

However, the Spokesman/Director of Media and Publicity for the Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council, Mr Kingsley Femi Fanwo, while responding to the statement attributed to the SDP on Tuesday, said they reported to the police and other security agencies.

He stated, “We have reported to the world and provided a detailed account of how the SDP thugs killed a member of our party.

“Thankfully, the police have released their preliminary reports, and the SDP candidate should honour the invitation of security agencies to explain why his thugs killed the innocent woman in Kotonkarfe, leaving the entire community in mourning.

“While explaining the blood on his hands, he can also provide evidence of his recent claims to the Police and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.





