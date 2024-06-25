The Executive Chairman of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), Mallam Salihu E, has disclosed that the Service has increased the state’s annual revenue generation from N6.5 billion to N23.5 billion.

He made this statement on Tuesday during the 2024 stakeholders’ interactive session organized by the revenue body in Lokoja, Kogi State.

According to him, the state’s revenue generation was pegged at N6.5 billion in 2015. However, due to the commitments and reforms introduced into tax collection, the revenue has tremendously improved to N23.5 billion per annum.

The Executive Chairman noted that the state government, in the last eight years, has used taxpayers’ money to provide infrastructure, quality education, healthcare, agriculture, among other things. He appealed to taxpayers in the state to endeavor to pay their taxes promptly to enable the government to do more for the people.

Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi, the Director in charge of MDAs and Other Revenues, in his presentation on “Continuous Stakeholders’ Engagement For Effective Tax Administration,” urged taxpayers not to pay cash to revenue officials.

He stated that the instruction was to eradicate all forms of illegality within the system, adding that the service had simplified the process of tax payment through banks, POS, and other means.

“Our taxpayers remain our valued assets in generating the necessary funds for the social and economic development of the State, as they perform their civic responsibility in paying their tax obligations,” he stated.

The stakeholders’ interactive session was attended by the business class, property owners, Civil Society Organizations, school proprietors, government functionaries, religious and community leaders, and petty traders.