A Coalition of Igala/Bassa socio-cultural Association, an umbrella body of all Igala/Bassa Associations, led a protest to the Defence Headquarters, Abuja over incessant ethnic intimidation, harassment, and insecurity in Kogi State.

It also accused the State’s governor, Yahaya Bello of alleged ill-treatment, humiliation, subjugation, organized arson, and ethnic cleansing.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, leader of the group, Jacob Okpanachi described the current political atmosphere in the State as “tense” saying indigenes were no longer free to disclose their political affiliations for fear of intimidation.

“Against the continuous intimidation, threat, and attempted annihilation of the Kogi East people. The political atmosphere has been tense. People cannot come out to own up to the party they belong to. Killings have been going on in Kogi State, most especially during elections,” he said.

He further accused officers of the Nigerian Army of being used as instruments of harassment and intimidation in the state, a development he said necessitated the protest.

Also, in a letter addressed to the Office of the National Security Adviser, a copy which was also submitted to offices of the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, and Director General State Security Services, the Coalition accused the Governor of high-handedness and impunity which has led to bloodshed in the state.

The letter partly read: “We wish to state that since the coming into office of the present government in Kogi state under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello in 2016, our people have been subjected to all manners of ill-treatment, humiliation, subjugation, organized arson, and ethnic cleansing under the command and control of Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his crops of organized thugs, militia, and lately military officers.

“Sir, may we state that upon his assumption of office as the Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello adopted subtle threats and covert intimidation of political opponents and persons with divergent political views and dispositions especially persons from the Eastern Senatorial district of the state, the said trend subsequently assumed the dimension of a well-calculated campaign where our youths and elders especially the political class were harassed, intimidated, often threatened with violence and arrest based on trump-up charges.

“We as an organization and our people have borne the burden of Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s governance of sheer brutality and high-handedness with the hope that with his re-election for a second and last tenure in 2019, our people will be allowed to go about their lives and political leanings in a more civil and violence-free environment.

“This, however, is not to be as a prelude to the 2023 general election, the signs of electoral violence resurfaced with the attending threat, harassment, and intimidation of our people, countless were maimed and injured including the total blockage of a federal highway at the Okene-Auchi Federal Highway.

“The unfortunate development came to assume a more disturbing dimension after the general election when efforts were channelled into preparation for the November 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election.”





To this end, it called on security agencies to investigate the petition with a view to ascertaining its veracity or otherwise.

“That you take such steps as are constitutionally necessary to have our people protected and their right to political participation guaranteed and secured,” the letter read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…