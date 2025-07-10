Kogi hospital begins full dialysis services

Kogi Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, has commenced full dialysis services following the delivery of a state-of-the-art X-ray digitiser and a 4D ultrasound scan machine, a major boost to quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Speaking to journalists, the Acting Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Oluseyi Folagbade, disclosed that the X-ray digitiser was generously donated by EverX Pty Ltd, a reputable Australian-based company.

According to him, the donation stemmed from a long-standing relationship he built with the company during his postgraduate studies in Australia over a decade ago.

“The cutting-edge X-ray digitiser will significantly enhance the hospital’s radiology services and enable the delivery of digital X-rays with greater clarity and speed.

“The new system will expedite diagnosis and ultimately lead to faster, more accurate treatment for patients,” he stated.

Folagbade also announced the arrival of a 4D ultrasound scan machine equipped with echocardiography capabilities.

He described the machine as a high-performance diagnostic tool that would significantly strengthen the hospital’s capacity to manage cardiac-related ailments.

He noted that the milestone aligned with Gov. Ahmed Ododo’s commitment to repositioning the state’s healthcare system through strategic investments and infrastructural development.

The CMD further revealed that the dialysis machines procured under the previous administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello had now been fully installed and were currently in use.

“The commencement of dialysis services has further elevated the hospital’s status among leading medical institutions in the state,” he said.

He commended Ododo for providing an enabling policy environment and infrastructural support that allowed healthcare institutions to thrive in Kogi State.

Folagbade also lauded the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adeiza, for his exceptional commitment to reform and innovation in the health sector.

He described the commissioner as a reform-driven administrator who had championed the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative using the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp).

According to him, this initiative focuses on health system strengthening, problem-solving, data-informed decision-making, and strategic leadership, all guided by the principles of “one plan, one budget, one conversation, one report, and one voice.”

He noted that the commissioner’s policy direction and supervisory support had been instrumental in the hospital’s recent progress and the broader advancement of healthcare in Kogi.

Folagbade has initiated transformative efforts aimed at repositioning the hospital for effective, efficient, and modern healthcare service delivery since assuming office less than three months ago.

With the newly installed facilities and strengthened leadership, Kogi Specialist Hospital is poised to deliver improved health outcomes and contribute meaningfully to the state’s broader healthcare objectives.