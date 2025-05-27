Kogi HoS lauds Gov Ododo for reviving leave bonus payment

The Kogi State Head of Civil Service Dr Elijah Evinemi has expressed profound appreciation to His Excellency, Alhaji. Ahmed Ododo, for the prompt payment of the 2025 annual leave bonus to civil servants across the state.

A statement by Dr. Evinemi in Lokoja said the Governor has once again demonstrated his interest in making life more meaningful for Kogi workers and their families by reintroducing payment of Leave allowances to workers after a long while.

He described the gesture of the governor as a demonstration of his unwavering commitment to the welfare and motivation of the state workforce.

He further noted that the payment, coming at a crucial time like this, would bring immense relief to many families, saying the administration’s sensitivity to the needs of workers is topnotch.

“This singular act, would no doubt boost the morale of our civil servants and reinforce their trust and confidence in the present administration.

“It clearly shows that the Governor’s vision and transformational leadership style place high premium on the contribution of workers to the development of Kogi.”

The Head of Service further called on all civil servants to reciprocate the Governor’s kind gesture by rededicating themselves to efficient service delivery, professionalism, and loyalty to the administration’s developmental agenda.

He assured the Governor of the continuous support and cooperation of the entire civil service as an engine room in achieving the goals of the government.

