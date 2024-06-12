The Kogi State, Head of Civil Service, Mr. Elijah Evinemi has called for massive investment in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and renewable energy to generate enormous revenue and boost the economy of the nation.

Evinemi stated this in a goodwill message at the International Conference of Management Sciences of the Federal University Lokoja held on Tuesday.

According to him, the Nation’s economy has long relied on oil revenues, saying investment in agriculture, manufacturing, technology and renewable energy would create opportunities to diversify the economy from the dwindling price of crude oil.

He described the theme of the event “The search for a robust Economy in Nigeria: A multidimensional approach” as apt and timely.

“Allow me to share a few reflections on this critical theme. Holistic Approach: The quest for a robust economy demands a multidimensional perspective. We must recognize that we cannot measure economic strength solely by GDP growth or fiscal policies.

“It encompasses social equity, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation. Let us explore solutions that integrate these dimensions harmoniously.

“Diversification: Nigeria’s economy has long relied on oil revenues. However, diversification is essential for resilience.

“Agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and renewable energy offer promising avenues. Let us encourage investments in these sectors to create a more balanced economic landscape.

Speaking on human capital, the Head of Civil Service, said education, skills development, and healthcare are foundational to economic progress, noting that investing in human capital will ensure a sustainable workforce capable of driving innovation and productivity.

While advocating for policy consistency in the country, Mr Evinemi stressed the need for continuity in economic policies, adding that transitions between administrations should maintain progress.

“We must build upon existing frameworks, adapt where necessary, and maintain a stable business environment.

“Collaboration between government and private sectors accelerates economic growth. Let us foster an ecosystem where businesses thrive, create jobs, and contribute to national development” he advised.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE