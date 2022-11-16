Kogi High Court uncovers N4.8m fraud, fake tellers

The Kogi State High Court has uncovered N4.8million fraud allegedly carried out by some judiciary workers in the state.

This was disclosed in a report submitted to the Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi, by the Chairman Revenue Task Force, Sunday Paul.

The task force was inaugurated by Hon. Justice Majebi to principally unravel possible fraudulent activities in the generation of revenue by the Kogi State High court.

The Chairman of the Revenue Taskforce, Sunday Paul, while presenting his recent findings to the Acting Chief Judge he said he had routinely embarked on checking the account inflows of the court, in conjunction with the court’s deposit money bank into which payments and fines due to the court were meant to be paid.

According to him, in the course of doing that, he stumbled into a syndicated mechanism where payments to the court by legal chambers, their practitioners and other individuals were manipulated with customized bank tellers and bank stamps to defraud the court.

“In the report dated 9th November 2022 and captioned “Fraudulent Practice”, we gathered, amongst other findings, that in the monthly reconciliation of accounts, the sum of N2.4m said to have been paid into the court’s account was not paid despite evidence of payment showing same.

“On the 28th October 2022, the sum of two million, four hundred thousand nairas (N2,400,000) was paid as judgement debt revenue and the bank teller was presented as evidence of payment. I went to the bank on the 7th of November 2022 to collect bank statements for my monthly reconciliation for the month of October 2022. Amazingly, the said N2.4 million was not in the bank statement,” the report indicated.

“Out of curiosity, we consulted the court’s relevant department before revisiting the bank where he further confirmed that there were other similar unremitted transactions.

“In my curiosity to know what happened to the said money, I immediately informed the Process Unit where the money is supposed to come from. I photocopied the teller and I took it to the bank for verification. My verification reveals that the money was not paid into the revenue account.

“In addition, the bank teller presented as evidence of payment to the process unit, the stamp on the teller and the signature on it was all fake. The fake signature also tallies with those of previous years as an indication of how long the fraud has been perpetrated,” he stated.

While responding, the Acting Chief Judge, Hon Justice Josiah Majebi said the matter was already before the police for a thorough investigation.

“We have inaugurated this Revenue Task Force (RTF) to urgently verify all payments allegedly made to the High Court of Justice in the last two years. This ad-hoc Task Force will move to all revenue-generating departments and all the courts in the State.

“It will verify all payments made and under what subheads, scrutinize available records and determine whether there are supposed to record where there are none; confirm, or not, payments made to the court during the period and their worth; analyze all bank documents, including deposit tellers and recommend appropriate remedial actions to be taken,” he said.

He demanded credibility and honesty from the management and staff of the court, saying that the institution must be preserved for both present and future generations.





“We are all stakeholders in this project called Judiciary. Let us be vigilant and honest. Let us not try to destroy it or be assisting others to destroy it. People were here before us who maintained it and we must leave it devoid of rots for incoming ones too. Let us eradicate all forms of fraudulent practices for the sake of this and the next generations,” he requested.

