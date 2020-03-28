Kogi has no record of coronavirus ― Sen Adeyemi

The Senator representing Kogi west senatorial district in the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi has said that Kogi State has no record of coronavirus.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the senator which copy was made available to our correspondent.

According to him, despite the numerous states of the Federation that Kogi State shares borders with, some of which have recorded incidents of Coronal Virus infections, thus far, Kogi State has recorded zero on the list of affected states.

The statement read thus, “These feats were not just attained accidentally but through diligently mapped out strategies, thorough and dedicated implementation, sincere and committed determination on the side of the people’s governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, despite the very meager financial resources available to the state.

“Therefore, on behalf of Kogi people and Kogi West, in particular, I wish to commend and congratulate our Governor for leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed and their minds rested because they have a governor who stays awake for them to enjoy their good sleep and peace of mind.

“While efforts are globally and nationally on towards finding an effective cure to the ravaging corona pandemic, I wish to reassure the people’s Governor that he identifies and stand with him at all times, particularly in challenging periods like this when Kogi people look up to the Governor for assurance and reassurances that there is no cause for alarm and that hope is in sight.

Senator Smart Adeyemi, commended Governor Yahaya Bello, on his outstanding performance, particularly in the security and health sector.

“Kogi State is one of, if not the only state sharing border with nine(9) other states of the federation in Nigeria, ordinarily, this is expected to have serious security implications negatively and also pose serious challenges in the health sector, particularly in the face of the ravaging coronavirus epidemy all over the globe.

“It is, therefore, heartwarming to note that Kogi State has enjoyed relative peace as well as safety of lives and properties for a long time now.

He, therefore, appreciates the people of Kogi State for their cooperation, support and understanding under the prevailing circumstances, he further implore them not to waiver or be shaken in their support, trust, and confidence in the New Direction administration because with GYB, Kogi State is sure to land safely in the land of peace, progress, good health, and sustainable development.

He also sympathised with all residents of Kogi State who are affected by the Stay-safe order which is strategic in preventing the coronavirus from spreading into Kogi State, saying this is a temporary inconvenience that is unavoidably necessary, as he assured that, with God, the siege will be over soon.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE