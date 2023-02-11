Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated a total number of 729, seats to Kogi Hajj Commission for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

Alhaji Muhammed Jamiu Abdulbaqi, Permanent Member 111 in charge of Information and Welfare, who disclosed this to journalists in a statement in Lokoja, said preparation for the 2023 Hajj exercise has reached advance stage.

The Commission advised all intending Pilgrims from Kogi state to step up their Hajj deposit to N2.5 million on or before 24th February 2023, Pending the final announcement of Hajj fares.

The statement added that all intending Pilgrims within and outside the state must visit the state commission office in Lokoja for documentation and submission of international passports.

The Commission further encouraged the general public who intends to perform the 2023 hajj to come forward to the state office of the Commission in Lokoja urgently, noting that seats are still available.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sexually transmitted infections, left untreated, can cause cancer, infertility, blindness —Obunge

A medical expert, Professor Orikomaba Obunge, says that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a big problem in Nigeria and some instance when left untreated can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes like cancer, infertility and blindness…

MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC now, Atiku tells INEC





The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, over allegations of being partisan and compromised…

Feb 25: Peter Obi is a man I’ll be proud to call president – Mr Macaroni

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has said he would be proud to see the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi emerge president…

INEC appeals against Osun election petition tribunal judgement on 44 grounds

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed against the judgement of Justice T. A. Kume led Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on 44 grounds…

Scout reveals why Arsenal failed to sign Mbappe in 2013

Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2013, a former member of the club’s scouting team has revealed…

EDITORIAL: The increasing diphtheria deaths

AMID the raging protests over scarce naira notes and fuel and as political campaigns dominate the public space, Nigerians may be ignoring a dangerous killer in town: diphtheria…