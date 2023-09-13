The Kogi State Hajj Commission has said that preparation for the 2014 Hajj exercise has commenced in earnest and that all intending pilgrims are expected to make deposits towards the exercise.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by Sheikh Luqman Imam Abdullahi, Executive Chairman of the commission, said that each intending pilgrim is to make a minimum deposit of 4, 500.000 million (Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only

He added that the method of payment for each intending pilgrim is to open a Hajj Saving Scheme (HSS) Account with Jaiz Bank (Lokoja), saying that the Payment period is Between now and February 2024.

The statement reads ‘The Kogi State Hajj Commission wishes to inform the entire Muslim Ummah in the State and environs that preparations for the 2024 Hajj Operations have commenced in earnest.

Prospective Pilgrims are to take note of the following requirements: Minimum Deposit: 4.500.000 (Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and Payment Period: Between Now and February 2024

Other requirements are: Method of payment: Open Hajj Saving Scheme (H.S.S) Account with Jaiz Bank (Lokoja) Seat availability is very limited

Intending pilgrims are to visit the Commission office in Lokoja for further details, adding that time is of the essence as the Saudi authorities have strict timelines’.

